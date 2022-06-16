Saladin Ahmed and an All-Star Lineup of Artists Celebrate Miles Morales’ Iconic 42nd Issue

As the number of the spider that bit him and his winning lottery number for Brooklyn Visions Academy, the number 42 means a lot in Miles Morales’ world, and series writer Saladin Ahmed will celebrate this landmark issue with an oversized spectacular this September!

Joining him will be handful of past and present Miles Morales talent, including current series artist Christopher Allen, WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES artist Paco Medina, and former Miles Morales artist and current CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY artist Carmen Carnero!

Miles has been through it lately — time for a little R&R now, right? Not when there’s good that needs doing, and when something dark and insidious rears its ugly head on the streets of Brooklyn, Spider-Man is the only hope to end it. But Miles will need help, from his friends, his family and the most unexpected allies, if he dares to even stand a chance this time!