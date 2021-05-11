Spidey Faces A New Enemy in 'Miles Morales: Shock Waves' Middle Grade Graphic Novel

The original middle-grade graphic novel, Miles Morales: Shock Waves, from best-selling author Justin A. Reynolds (Opposite of Always, Early Departures) and Eisner-nominated artist Pablo Leon, swings onto shelves next month on June 1!

Miles Morales is a normal school kid who happens to juggle school at Brooklyn Visions Academy while swinging through the streets of Brooklyn as Spider-Man. After a disastrous earthquake strikes his birthplace of Puerto Rico, Miles springs into action to help set up a fundraiser for the devastated island. But when a new student's father goes missing, Miles begins to make connections between the disappearance and a giant corporation sponsoring Mile's fundraiser. Who is behind the disappearance, and how does that relate to Spider-Man?