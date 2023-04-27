Spider-Man and Nightcrawler's Greatest Team-Ups

Kurt Wagner has always been something of a wall-crawler, but the beloved X-Man will earn that nickname in a whole different way when he becomes the Uncanny Spider-Man later this year. However, UNCANNY-SPIDER-MAN is far from the first time that Nightcrawler has found himself involved in the Web-Head’s mythos. The hero has a long history of working with—and against—Peter Parker in the comics. Let’s break down a few of the duo’s greatest team-ups.

Nightcrawler and Spider-Man’s Original Team-Up

Wagner and Parker officially met in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #161. In that issue, Nightcrawler went to Coney Island after learning a sniper at the amusement park had killed an old friend from his carnival days. When he arrived, he found the sniper had taken another life. Parker just happened to be on Coney Island at the same time.

In the tradition of most classic Super Hero introductions, Nightcrawler and Spider-Man ended up tussling with each other, as both heroes believed the other to be the killer. This eventually led to a confrontation and team-up with the Punisher, during which the trio took down Jigsaw in that villain’s first appearance.

Spider-Man and Nightcrawler’s first team-up set the stage for just how effectively the duo could work together. While Spider-Man remained ever the jokester, Nightcrawler played more of the straight man, with just the right twinge of puckishness, resulting in some genuinely funny moments.