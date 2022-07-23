SDCC 2022: The Goblin Queen and Chasm Reignite the Inferno in New Spider-Man/X-Men Crossover 'Dark Web'
Straight from San Diego Comic-Con, check out all the news about 'Dark Web,' a new saga launching in November.
Devilish details about DARK WEB have emerged during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con!
Teased in various panels throughout the weekend, DARK WEB will be a Spider-Man/X-Men crossover story spearheaded by current AMAZING SPIDER-MAN scribe Zeb Wells. The saga will begin in prelude issues throughout November, followed by December’s DARK WEB ALPHA #1 where Wells will be joined by superstar artist Adam Kubert. From there, the web will be spun across issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN as well as various tie-in one-shots and limited series.
DARK WEB will find Spider-Man and the X-Men joining forces against two iconic characters that have experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent years: Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor. As seen in this year’s FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM (2022) #1, the two wronged clones are teaming up as Chasm and Goblin Queen to raise hell across the Marvel Universe. The story will fan the embers of the iconic INFERNO crossover and pack an emotional punch that pays off decades of Marvel Comics storytelling.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14
Featuring artwork by Michael Dowling and Kyle Hotz, November’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14 will be a special DARK WEB prelude issue that reintroduces Chasm, Ben Reilly’s dangerous new persona. Not seen since AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #894 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM, fans will see exactly what Chasm and the Goblin Queen have been busy with.
The issue will also introduce a brand-new villain shrouded in mystery: Hallows' Eve. Set to plan a pivotal role in the event, fans can get their first glimpse at Hallows' Eve and her killer design in a variant cover by Ed McGuinness. The superstar artist recently graced the pages of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN for this week’s 900th issue and will return to the title for the upcoming DARK WEB tie-in issues.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by MICHAEL DOWLING & KYLE HOTZ
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Hallows' Eve Variant Cover by ED McGUINNESS
On Sale 11/23
GOLD GOBLIN #1
Writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Lan Medina will launch a new tie-in limited series during DARK WEB titled GOLD GOBLIN that sets up a new status quo for Norman Osborn. Norman Osborn’s sins may have been cleansed, but his memories weren’t and he’s done plenty of horrific things to remember. Norman’s worked hard to avoid all things “Goblin” and to stay on the straight and narrow. Consequences in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN pushed him to try super-heroing, and he liked it. But when the media dub him the Gold Goblin, he has to start wondering – can he ever get away from the Goblin inside?
GOLD GOBLIN #1
Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL
Art by LAN MEDINA
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
On Sale 11/2
DARK WEB ALPHA #1
“Get ready to get to know the most terrifying new member of Spidey’s Rogues Gallery,” Editor Nick Lowe teased in March. “Part of the point of ‘Beyond’ was the creation of Chasm and we have HUGE plans for the artist formerly known as Scarlet Spider, so keep your eyes peeled Web-Heads.”
DARK WEB ALPHA #1
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by ADAM KUBERT
Wraparound Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale December
Check out a special wraparound variant cover for DARK WEB ALPHA #1 by Ryan Stegman and stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information about this highly-anticipated crossover!
