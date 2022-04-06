Spider-Punk: Cody Ziglar Breaks Down Hobie Brown's Set List

[RELATED: Spider-Punk: Cody Ziglar Opens Up for Hobie Brown and His Punk Rock World]

MARVEL.COM: You’ve included some punk references in your SPIDER-PUNK miniseries. Can you drop a hint about your favorite one?

CODY ZIGLAR: Getting Tasky the Fiend skull and a devil lock were absolutely my favorite bits we got in.

MARVEL.COM: On MARVEL’S PULL LIST, you spoke about the punk playlist you put together for the series, with seven songs representing each issue (for a total of 35). Could you break down the seven songs you chose for issue #1 and what made them the perfect fit for this story?

CODY ZIGLAR: Sure, the songs are “Enemy” by Slant, “Kick Out the Jams” by MC5, “Wart Hog” by the Ramones, “Ace of Spades” by Motörhead, “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue” by The Ramones, “We’d Have a Riot Doing Heroin” by The Queers, and “Hybrid Moments” by Misfits.

I don’t have the room to dive into why everyone was chosen, but the short answer is it felt like the proper pacing for a rollercoaster ride, that ebbs and flows as the action falls and rises. Also, I wanted someone to fire up “Hybrid Moments” the moment they turn the page for Taskmaster’s big reveal.

MARVEL.COM: Which song on the playlist do you think will surprise readers most, and why?

CODY ZIGLAR: Maybe The Beastie Boys’ “Brand New” or Jeff Rosenstock’s “Teenager.” I’d say most people might not remember The Beastie Boys was a solid punk/hardcore band before they get adopted by the NY hip hop scene. For Jeff, I feel like folks know he has such a dope pool of songs to pull from, but “Teenager” just always felt like such a great song to play over credits.