The Identity of the Spider-Smasher Revealed

Revealed last month in a cryptic teaser, there’s a new Spider hero on the horizon. Dubbed Spider-Smasher, the mysterious warrior from the future will debut in the pages of May’s MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38.

Created by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Christopher Allen, Spider-Smasher will play a vital role in an upcoming story that sees Miles Morales on a dangerous inter-dimensional quest. The encounter will have a profound impact on Miles when it’s revealed that Spider-Smasher is none other than a grown-up and extremely badass version of his baby sister, Billie Morales!

Also known as Capitán Billie, Miles will meet her when he finds himself in the Empire of the Spider, a timeline where Miles' clone Selim was victorious, and the only thing standing in the evil Spider-Man's way is a rebellion led by Billie!

“It blows my mind that, not only do I get to draw a chapter in one of the greatest sagas of all time, but I get to add something this significant to the story of one of my favorite characters!” Allen said.