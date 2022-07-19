Preview the Latest Arc of ‘Spider-Verse Unlimited’ Starring Peni Parker

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Get your first year of Marvel Unlimited for just $60 by using code MUSAVE60 at checkout!

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Hero of the Spider-Verse, Peni Parker, stars in a brand-new story arc kicking off in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #7! On Earth-14512, Peni just wants to be a regular teenager. But how normal can it be when you share a psychic bond with a radioactive spider in order to co-pilot a mech suit as Sp//der?

[RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About Peni Parker and SP//dr]

“‘Peni Parker: After School’ talks about something that probably feels very close to everyone,” says arc writer and artist Ken Niimura (I Kill Giants, Umami). “How do you balance personal life and work in this modern world? This, which we could think is something exclusive to the adult world, is something that kids know all too well: How do you keep up with homework when you have to save the world? How do you make friends? And in the case of Peni, how do you follow in the footsteps of a father you’ve barely gotten to know?”