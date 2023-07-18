All-New 'Spine-Tingling Spider-Man' Series Continues the Web-Slinger's Terror

It’s the scariest Spider-Man story of the year!



Following September’s SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0, the print version of the acclaimed Infinity Comic, writer Saladin Ahmed and Juan Ferreyra will reunite for an all-new SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN series in October! Ahmed and Ferreyra’s horror saga shook readers to their core when it debuted in 2021 on Marvel Unlimited, but that was just the beginning of Peter Parker’s nightmare! Spidey will continue to lose sleep as he swings his way into another unforgettable, mind-bending journey that grip reader’s fears in this new four-issue adventure!

After a fight with Spider-Cide, Spider-Man gets taken on the most frightening ride of his life as he finds himself in the most terrifying haunted house possible. Who took Peter’s powers? Who took Peter’s friends and family? Who stands the best chance at taking Spider-Man down permanently?!

"We're putting Peter through a grueling horror movie grinder, and that resilient spirit of his will be tested like never before!" Ahmed promises. "I tapped into some darkness writing this, but the real star here is Juan's mind-blowing, visionary work—which is genuinely some of the best Spider-art I've ever seen."