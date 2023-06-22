“Spot the Skrulls” in a New Marvel Unlimited Reading Quest
Marvel Insiders: Follow a comics trail on the Marvel Unlimited app and uncover the Skrull infiltrators to earn Insider points through July 2! Your mission begins with this first clue…
KEY “SECRET INVASION” READING:
- Super-powered cabal the Illuminati (inadvertently) give the Skrulls important info: NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI (2006) #1
- A Marvel mainstay is revealed to be a Skrull : NEW AVENGERS (2004) #31
- Skrull Queen Veranke shows off her plan: NEW AVENGERS (2004) #40
- The full scale of the Skrull takeover is felt across the globe: SECRET INVASION (2008) #1
- The Illuminati have a Skrull doppelganger in their ranks: NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI (2006) #5
- A new Secret Invasion begins and S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Maria Hill investigates: SECRET INVASION (2022) #1
- (New on the Unlimited app) Victor Strange relays a tale of the Fantastic Four that will shock you: STRANGE TALES: SECRET INVASION INFINITY COMIC #1
The shapeshifting Skrulls form one of the biggest intergalactic empires in the Marvel Universe. Gifted with a mastery over science and warfare, these longtime adversaries of both the Kree and humankind remain a constant presence in the theater of cosmic conflict.
And that conflict boiled over with devastating results in comics super-event SECRET INVASION (2008). The Avengers, deep in the grips of paranoia, banded together to fight off an armada of Skrull ships carrying an army of identity-stealing alien warriors. Traitors were exposed and lives were lost as these zealot infiltrators laid claim to the planet…
Now, revisit the road to SECRET INVASION in an exclusive Marvel Insider "Spot the Skrull" Reading Quest! Marvel Insiders: Your mission is on to uncover all the Skrulls that tipped the scales for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
The mission begins with your first clue…
So, do you know exactly where to start?
