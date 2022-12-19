Stan Lee's Famous Firsts

Entire books have been written about the tumultuous time that the comics industry went through between the mid ‘40s and the early ‘60s. Super Heroes fell out of favor, horror took the industry by storm, and the government got involved in censoring the medium. So, in 1961, Lee and Kirby joined forces to take a gamble making the kind of Super Hero comic they wanted to read: the FANTASTIC FOUR. With that, the company that had been publishing a variety of westerns and sci-fi anthologies began building an entire universe of interconnected Super Heroes now known as the Marvel Universe.

By way of a letters column, Lee and company also began to build a community with their readers. Fans began to notice all of the nicknames Stan “The Man” added to the writers and artists he worked with, and the Marvel Bullpen became the kind of place everyone wanted to work. Equally coveted became the mysterious “No-Prize.” The very first one was granted to Bill Dubay of San Francisco in FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #25 who proved he had the largest comics collection based on a contest announced in issue #22. The “no-prize” evolved to become a reward given to readers who noticed continuity errors. As you can see from this homage variant cover lineup, “No-Prizes” were actually mailed out in specific envelopes to recipients, but when they were opened...? Nothing was inside! What else would you expect from a No-Prize?!

FIRST STAN'S SOAPBOX