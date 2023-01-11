New Star Wars Black History Month Covers Celebrate Sana Starros, Mace Windu, Finn, and More

In 2023, Marvel’s Black History Month celebration will extend to a galaxy far, far away!

February will see the debut of ten variant covers by superstar cover artist Mateus Manhanini that highlight Black heroes from throughout the Star Wars franchise, including characters from Star Wars films as well as original STAR WARS characters that debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics. Known for his breathtaking covers for Marvel’s current WAKANDA limited series, Manhanini brings this collection of beloved icons, fan-favorite characters, and upcoming stars to life in his bold, eye-catching style. The covers will grace all of Marvel’s STAR WARS comics releases in February, giving fans a chance to collect them each week.

Here is a list of the characters that will be spotlighted:

Lando Calrissian , legendary character who first appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

, legendary character who first appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Mace Windu , revered Jedi and member of the Jedi High Council known for his epic feats throughout the prequel trilogy

, revered Jedi and member of the Jedi High Council known for his epic feats throughout the prequel trilogy Finn , former First Order stormtrooper turned hero of the resistance from Star Wars: The Force Awakens

, former First Order stormtrooper turned hero of the resistance from Star Wars: The Force Awakens Jannah , former First Order stormtrooper turned freedom fighter from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

, former First Order stormtrooper turned freedom fighter from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Greef Karga , the Bounty Hunters Guild leader from Star Wars: The Mandalorian

, the Bounty Hunters Guild leader from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Sana Starros , the breakout character from Marvel’s STAR WARS comics who headline her first solo series in February

, the breakout character from Marvel’s STAR WARS comics who headline her first solo series in February Phel Starros , Sana’s brother who will make his first appearance in the STAR WARS: SANA STARROS comic series

, Sana’s brother who will make his first appearance in the STAR WARS: SANA STARROS comic series Keeve Trennis , the young Jedi who starred in Marvel’s first STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC comic series

, the young Jedi who starred in Marvel’s first STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC comic series Oliviah Zeveron , the Jedi Knight who will play a major role in Marvel’s current Phase II STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC comic series

, the Jedi Knight who will play a major role in Marvel’s current Phase II STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC comic series Lt. Haydenn, Imperial officer under the command of Darth Vader who recently debuted in Marvel’s STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS comic series and is on track to have a dramatic showdown with Beilert Valance in upcoming issues



“When we asked Mateus if he’d be interested in designing a set of covers to showcase these great characters, we were delighted to find out he’s a big Star Wars fan and his love for the franchise really showed,” Editor Mark Paniccia said. “What he came back with is exciting, elegant and powerful.”



“Making these covers was an honor, something I could never have imagined I would do!” Manhanini told StarWars.com. “I felt a great responsibility to represent these characters, but I transformed this challenge into a thirst to do my best.”