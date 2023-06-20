The Scourge Strikes in New 'Star Wars: Dark Droids' Variant Covers

First, it comes for the metal… Then, it came for everything else.

A new threat will be unleashed throughout the galaxy far, far away in STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS, the all-new Marvel Comics crossover event kicking off in August. Written by Charles Soule and drawn by Luke Ross, this dark and terrifying tale will introduce a malevolent entity known as the Scourge, which will corrupt droids, cyborgs, and everything in between and cause chaos for the Empire and Rebellion alike.

A new line of variant covers by Rachael Stott spotlights some of its’ prime targets including C-3PO, Beilert Valance, and in a shocking twist, Darth Vader! After all, there is no greater prize than the Force and since he’s more machine than man, the Scourge will seek to claim it from none other than the Dark Lord of the Sith himself!

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #1