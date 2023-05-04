Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Celebrate Pride Month With Star Wars Pride Variant Covers

Back in March, StarWars.com revealed four of this year’s stunning STAR WARS PRIDE VARIANT COVERS, and today, Marvel is proud to share all seven covers that will adorn some of your favorite Star Wars comic titles this June.

Dedicated to uplifting, honoring, and supporting LGBTQIA+ storytelling, Marvel’s Pride Month Celebration will once again extend to the galaxy far, far away by spotlighting LGBTQIA+ Star Wars characters, many of which star in Marvel’s current line of Star Wars comic series.

Across seven gorgeous variant covers, fans can see powerful and inspiring artwork of Doctor Aphra, Sana Starros, and more. Drawn by an incredible lineup of acclaimed LGBTQIA+ talent, these covers bring the spirit of Pride Month to your local comic shop with eye-catching trade dress that features a bright rainbow burst and a special Star Wars progress logo.

Here are the characters featured in this year’s collection:

Cinta Kaz & Vel Sartha, the pair of brave rebel operatives, make their leap to comic books for the first time ever after their debut in last year’s original Disney+ series, Andor.

Doctor Aphra, the breakout Marvel Comics icon who is currently headlining her second solo series!

Domina Tagge, head of the powerful Tagge family with a vicious vendetta against Doctor Aphra that’s currently playing out in the pages of STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA.

Just Lucky, a highly-skilled assassin who at times finds himself aligned both with and against Doctor Aphra in STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA.

Kantam Sy, a young Jedi during the High Republic era and a determined padawan of Jedi Master Yoda.

Magna Tolvan, a former high-ranking officer in the Galactic Empire who has since switched sides and found romance with Aphra.

Sana Starros, the no-nonsense smuggler has a past with both Han Solo and Doctor Aphra, and is currently starring in her very first solo series, STAR WARS: SANA STARROS.



"As a gay kid obsessed with Star Wars — I’m old enough to have seen the first movie in theaters when it came out back in ‘77 — I could never have dreamed that not only would I be able make artwork for the universe itself as a working adult, but that I would be drawing LGBTQIA+ Star Wars characters to celebrate Pride!” Phil Jimenez told StarWars.com. “The very idea would have blown my seven-year-old mind. What an extraordinary opportunity and a real gift to be a part of expanding the Star Wars universe in a really vital way."