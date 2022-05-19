Marvel Comics Celebrates Pride Month with New Star Wars Pride Variant Covers
LGBTQIA+ characters from a galaxy far, far away grace the covers of your favorite Marvel Star Wars comics starting in June.
Revealed today on StarWars.com, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm have teamed up to celebrate Pride Month with a new collection of stunning STAR WARS PRIDE variant covers.
Debuting on all of Marvel’s STAR WARS titles starting in June, these variant covers showcase LGBTQIA+ characters from throughout the Star Wars galaxy and were created by an incredible lineup of LGBTQIA+ talent. Each cover also features a special Pride versions of the series’ title along with the official Star Wars Pride logo.
Here are the characters fans can see in this year’s collection:
- Marvel Comics’ breakout character and star of her own ongoing series, Doctor Aphra
- Fellow archaeologist and self-proclaimed “arch-nemesis” of Doctor Aphra, Kho Phon Farrus
- Sabé, Saché and Yané, former handmaidens of Padmé Amidala who currently play a pivotal role in the STAR WARS: DARTH VADER comic series
- T'onga, a former bounty hunter currently being pulled back into action in the STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS comic series and her wife, Losha
- Jedi Padawans of the High Republic era, Lula Talisola and Zeen Mrala
- Vi Moradi, the resistance spy who can often be found by guests visiting Black Spire Outpost at Batuu
- Resistance Commander Larma D'Acy, known for her appearances in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, and her wife, Resistance Pilot Wrobie Tyce
“For me it's one of the greatest honors and pleasures to highlight the wonderful diversity of characters in comics,” artist Javier Garrón told StarWars.com. “Maybe we come to stories because it's sci-fi, or action, or thriller, or whatever, really. But if we stay in them, if those stories stick with us, it is because of the characters.”
On Sale 6/15
STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #24 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JAN BAZALDUA
On Sale 6/22
STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #2 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by DEREK CHARM
STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #24 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by KEI ZAMA
On Sale 7/6
STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by PHIL JIMENEZ
On Sale 7/20
STAR WARS #25 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JJ KIRBY
STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #4 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JAVIER GARRÓN
On Sale 7/27
STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #22 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by PAULINA GANUCHEAU
Check out all seven STAR WARS PRIDE variant covers now and pick them up starting on June 15!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop.
