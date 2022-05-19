Marvel Comics Celebrates Pride Month with New Star Wars Pride Variant Covers

Revealed today on StarWars.com, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm have teamed up to celebrate Pride Month with a new collection of stunning STAR WARS PRIDE variant covers.

Debuting on all of Marvel’s STAR WARS titles starting in June, these variant covers showcase LGBTQIA+ characters from throughout the Star Wars galaxy and were created by an incredible lineup of LGBTQIA+ talent. Each cover also features a special Pride versions of the series’ title along with the official Star Wars Pride logo.



Here are the characters fans can see in this year’s collection:

Marvel Comics’ breakout character and star of her own ongoing series, Doctor Aphra

Fellow archaeologist and self-proclaimed “arch-nemesis” of Doctor Aphra, Kho Phon Farrus

Sabé , Saché and Yané , former handmaidens of Padmé Amidala who currently play a pivotal role in the STAR WARS: DARTH VADER comic series

, and , former handmaidens of Padmé Amidala who currently play a pivotal role in the STAR WARS: DARTH VADER comic series T'onga , a former bounty hunter currently being pulled back into action in the STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS comic series and her wife, Losha

, a former bounty hunter currently being pulled back into action in the STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS comic series and her wife, Jedi Padawans of the High Republic era, Lula Talisola and Zeen Mrala

and Vi Moradi , the resistance spy who can often be found by guests visiting Black Spire Outpost at Batuu

, the resistance spy who can often be found by guests visiting Black Spire Outpost at Batuu Resistance Commander Larma D'Acy, known for her appearances in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, and her wife, Resistance Pilot Wrobie Tyce



“For me it's one of the greatest honors and pleasures to highlight the wonderful diversity of characters in comics,” artist Javier Garrón told StarWars.com. “Maybe we come to stories because it's sci-fi, or action, or thriller, or whatever, really. But if we stay in them, if those stories stick with us, it is because of the characters.”