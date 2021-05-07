Marvel's Star Wars Pride Variant Covers Revealed

“Being invited to portray these two amazing characters was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I couldn’t let slip away,” Javier Garrón told StarWars.com about drawing Jedi twins Terec and Ceret for his Star Wars: The High Republic #6 cover. “It’s a chance to highlight what I love about them and Star Wars: it’s an endless universe, immensely diverse and inclusive. With each story its limits are shattered and it becomes richer, more interesting and more fun to explore. So I wanted to draw Terec and Ceret as the powerful characters they are, filled with determination and hope. Because that’s what a great Jedi means to me. And representation matters.”

Fans can see Doctor Aphra, Sana Starros, Rae Sloan, Yrica Quell, Terec and Ceret, and Lando Calrissian all brought to life in spectacular artwork by Jan Bazaldua, Javier Garrón, Babs Tarr, Jacopo Camagni, JJ Kirby, and Stephen Byrne! Check them out in the gallery below and collect all six when they hit stands in June!

ON SALE 06/02

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by BABS TARR

ON SALE 06/09

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JACOPO CAMAGNI

ON SALE 06/16

STAR WARS #14 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by STEPHEN BYRNE

ON SALE 06/23

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #13 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JJ KIRBY

ON SALE 06/30

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #11 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JAN BAZALDUA with colors by RACHELLE ROSENBERG

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JAVIER GARRON