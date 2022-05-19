Get Your First Look at 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' #1

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by ADI GRANOV

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Variant Cover by DAVID AJA

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Pride Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

Concept Art Variant Cover by NICK GINDRAUX

TV Variant Cover

Check out all the covers right now and pick up STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1 when it hits stands on July 6.

