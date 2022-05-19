Get Your First Look at 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' #1
Check out all eight covers and interior artwork for 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' #1, on sale July 6.
The saga of the Mandalorian comes to Marvel Comics!
Kicking off in July, STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN will be an eight-issue adaptation of the Disney+ series’ first season, giving fans a chance to relive the events and characters of Season 1 through the lens of writer Rodney Barnes and artist Georges Jeanty. From the thrilling introduction of Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin to his unforgettable first encounter with the Child, these iconic STAR WARS moments will be brought to life in a brand-new way, and you can get your first look at the highly-anticipated debut issue right now in a special preview.
“The story of the Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I’m passionate about,” Barnes told StarWars.com. “I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama…it’s a dream gig for any writer. I’m just glad I was chosen for this assignment!”
STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1
Written by RODNEY BARNES
Art by GEORGES JEANTY
Cover by ADI GRANOV
Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY
Variant Cover by DAVID AJA
Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Pride Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ
Concept Art Variant Cover by NICK GINDRAUX
TV Variant Cover
Check out all the covers right now and pick up STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1 when it hits stands on July 6.
