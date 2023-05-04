Star Wars Comics to Read on May the Fourth

Podcast Marvel's Pull List explored a galaxy far, far away in its latest episode—and were guided by the Force of Star Wars super-scribe Charles Soule! The writer behind DARTH VADER and the ongoing STAR WARS series spoke to our hosts Ryan "Agent M" Penagos and Jasmine Estrada about favorite Star Wars comics and the pivotal storylines he’s helped to build—including this year’s epic limited series STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE!

Grab Charles’ top Star Wars picks below, then hear his full commentary—plus behind-the-story details—on Marvel's Pull List!

Inside the mind of the original Dark Lord of the Sith. In Soule’s volume of DARTH VADER, we revisit the life of Anakin Skywalker in Vader’s earliest days.

When Anakin fell, both to the pull of the dark side and to the blade of Obi-Wan Kenobi, he rose back up, more machine than man. Having lost everything that was once dear to him, the former chosen one must take his first steps into a darker world…

[RELATED: Obi-Wan and Anakin’s Comic History]