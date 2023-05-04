Star Wars Comics to Read on May the Fourth
‘Star Wars’ writer Charles Soule talks about top picks and current Star Wars stories in a new episode of podcast ‘Marvel’s Pull List.’
Podcast Marvel's Pull List explored a galaxy far, far away in its latest episode—and were guided by the Force of Star Wars super-scribe Charles Soule! The writer behind DARTH VADER and the ongoing STAR WARS series spoke to our hosts Ryan "Agent M" Penagos and Jasmine Estrada about favorite Star Wars comics and the pivotal storylines he’s helped to build—including this year’s epic limited series STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE!
Grab Charles’ top Star Wars picks below, then hear his full commentary—plus behind-the-story details—on Marvel's Pull List!
DARTH VADER (2017)
Inside the mind of the original Dark Lord of the Sith. In Soule’s volume of DARTH VADER, we revisit the life of Anakin Skywalker in Vader’s earliest days.
When Anakin fell, both to the pull of the dark side and to the blade of Obi-Wan Kenobi, he rose back up, more machine than man. Having lost everything that was once dear to him, the former chosen one must take his first steps into a darker world…
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF KYLO REN (2019)
With Ben Solo’s fall comes Kylo Ren’s rise!
Soule reexplores the Dark Side in the origin of Ben Solo—once legendary Jedi Luke Skywalker’s most promising pupil. As the son of Rebel Alliance heroes Leia Organa and Han Solo, as well as Luke's own nephew, Ben has the potential to be a great force for light in the galaxy. But the Skywalker legacy casts a long shadow, and Darth Vader's blood runs in Ben's veins… Snoke awaits. The Knights of Ren await. Ben Solo's path to his true self begins here.
STAR WARS: REVELATIONS (2022) #1
For readers looking to catch up on the current galaxy of Star Wars comics: This giant-sized one-shot revealed what lies ahead in ongoing titles STAR WARS, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER, STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA, and STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS, as well as the epic STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE. Set during the current comics era after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, “Revelations” laid the groundwork for major turning points to come.
What lies beyond for the Rebellion? For the Empire? What role do the bounty hunters play? And what is happening to Doctor Aphra? Witness the next step in the legacy of heroes and scoundrels.
STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE (2022)
After talking STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS and STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN, Soule started covering the conclusion to his trilogy of game-changing Star Wars comic book epics with “Hidden Empire.”
The five-issue limited series continued to spotlight the breakout character from Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lady Qi’ra. Since her comics debut, the criminal leader has had a tremendous impact on Marvel’s STAR WARS comics storytelling, and STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE saw Qi’ra set her bold overarching plan in motion: ridding the galaxy of the Sith.
