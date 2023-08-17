'Star Wars: Visions - Peach Momoko' #1 Brings Her Unique Storytelling to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Starting in November, witness the Star Wars mythos transformed by some of the comic industry’s most inventive talents in STAR WARS: VISIONS!

In the same spirit as the Star Wars: Visions animated anthology series, this new line of one-shots give artists from around the world the chance to infuse Star Wars storytelling with their unique cultures and backgrounds. Announced earlier today on StarWars.com, Marvel superstar Peach Momoko will lead the way with the first of these one-shots, STAR WARS: VISIONS - PEACH MOMOKO #1.

Momoko previously blended classic Marvel Comics characters storylines with Japanese folklore in breathtaking fashion in her acclaimed DEMON DAYS saga. And earlier this year, readers got a haunting look at Momoko’s interpretation of the ways of the Sith in STAR WARS: DARTH VADER - BLACK, WHITE & RED #1. Now, see Momoko’s imagination fully unleashed with a twisted tale about embracing the power of the Dark Side! The story will introduce a whole new cast of characters that fans can check out now in Momoko’s original design sheets!

Centuries after the death of a great Sith Lord, a cult has grown around him and are worshipping the dark side. Ankok believes she is the successor to the Legacy of the Sith with her Dark Side powers! But is she truly in tune with the Force? Or is she just exploiting the people in her village? Kako and Gel are about to come face-to-face with the truth… even if it kills them!

"I really enjoy thinking about how to tell my own version of Star Wars, while keeping in mind the concepts of the original universe," Momoko told StarWars.com.