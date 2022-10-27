Stephanie Williams on Shuri, the Best Black Panther Stories, and Building in the World of Wakanda

Do you remember your first Marvel comic or the story that kick started your fandom?

STEPHANIE WILLIAMS: The first Marvel comic I sat down to read was AVENGERS (1963) #361, which I misremembered as a West Coast Avengers issue for the longest time. And why, I have no idea, probably because it gave me WCA vibes. In truth, it was because I thought it read like one of the soap operas my mother and grandmother loved to watch. I found the issue at a thrift store when I was out with my grandmother, back when you could discover comics at a thrift store. In the story, the drama between Sersi, Black Knight, and Crystal is starting to ramp up, and then you have Vision trying to process his own feelings of love and loss. It’s a lot. And it was more complex than my mind could understand at the time, but it became the foundation for my love of cape comics.

Turning towards WAKANDA, what stands out to you about Shuri’s evolution as a character? I feel like she’s seen a ton of growth over a relatively short time!

STEPHANIE WILLIAMS: She absolutely has seen a ton of growth in a short time, and it’s been quite amazing to witness. She’s grown in ways that take some characters decades to achieve, and even though it’s been rapid, she’s still recognizable. Shuri has always had an affinity for technology, never held her tongue, had supreme confidence, was a skilled fighter, keenly observant, and fiercely protective of her home. All these aspects of what makes Shuri someone fun to read or write have only elevated. If anything, Shuri’s evolution has done her character service by showing that she can carry her own stories independent of who her brother is and without having the Black Panther mantle.

What is your favorite part of writing in Shuri’s voice?

STEPHANIE WILLIAMS: I love how sharp Shuri’s tongue can be. It’s her most potent power. She’s someone who wholeheartedly believes what she says matters, and you can either get with it or don’t, but you will hear what she has to say. For a young Black woman, that is an incredible power to have when you are often expected to shrink yourself or suffer the consequences of making others feel uncomfortable. But even with all that, she’s still open to listening. I think that’s why I wanted to lean into the time she spends with her mother because Shuri can be vulnerable in her unfiltered thoughts, and that vulnerability is embraced instead of being used against her. Also, she’s fun because of her quick wit. So, pitting her against a classic overconfident villain like Rhino, who can throw a verbal barb or two, makes for a fun back and forth during a fight.