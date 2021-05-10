Steve Orlando and Luciano Vecchio Dream Up Somnus for 'Marvel's Voices: Pride' #1

“MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE is ticking so many dream assignments for me! On top of doing the cover, a frame variant, and a story that I got to write myself, I also got to design a new queer character introduced in a story written by Steve Orlando,” Vecchio said. “I’m so happy to finally collaborate officially with Steve and I fell in love with Somnus’ concept and backstory right away. I got some input from him and editor Sarah Brunstad but also a lot of liberty to propose ideas. This time the design process itself felt almost like channeling. I wanted him to have an air of ‘man of your dreams,’ very charming and human but unreachable at the same time. Some visual elements are a mix of Mod fashion, a bit of Hellfire Gala influence, and a palette based on Etruscan vase art as a nod to the god he’s named after.”

Somnus will also be the star of Luciano Vecchio’s celebratory MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 Frame Variant cover! An homage to the iconic Marvel 25th Anniversary covers released in 1985, Somnus takes the spotlight surrounded by some of Marvel’s brightest LGBTQ+ heroes. Check out the fully revealed cover above and don’t miss this uplifting Marvel story when Somnus makes his first appearance in MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 on June 23!

MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN, ALLAN HEINBERG, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, STEVE ORLANDO, TINI HOWARD, LEAH WILLIAMS, MARIKO TAMAKI, TERRY BLAS, CRYSTAL FRASIER, VITA AYALA, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE!

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN, JIM CHEUNG, KRIS ANKA, JEN HICKMAN, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, JETHRO MORALES, BRITNEY WILLIAMS, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO, JAN BAZALDUA, CLAUDIA AGUIRRE & MORE!

Frame Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO (APR210818)

On Sale 6/23