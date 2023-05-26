'Storm' Writer Ann Nocenti Unleashes Ororo's Rebellious Side

MARVEL.COM: You have a storied career in Marvel Comics. What's it like being back in the saddle for STORM?

ANN NOCENTI: Wonderful. It's like getting to hang out with some old friends I haven't seen in years. Working with Louise Simonson and Chris Claremont on the X-MEN long ago, Chris was always so enthusiastic about the characters; he really inspired me to fall in love with the X-Men. The great thing about what editor Mark Basso and Drew Baumgartner are doing with the LEGENDS books and these "retro" limited series is giving us "old timers" a chance to re-visit the 1980s era when we were the youngsters making comics.

Working with Sid Kotian and Geraldo Borges has been a blast. Both bring great energy to the stories, and a cool 1980s comics vibe to fit the times.

MARVEL.COM: What about this X-Men era inspired your Storm story?

ANN NOCENTI: Mark and Drew sent me a couple issues of X-MEN, the issues when Storm first showed up in the "punk biker" outfit, and in rereading those tales after so many years, the inspiration flowed easily. I loved two things especially: how Chris allowed "enemy" Rogue into the mix, and Kitty's strong reaction to Storm's "punk" look.

Now, this happened in the 1980s, when any night of the week you could go to a club and see a punk band. Everyone was wild and lean and electric and the dance floor chaotic. So I wanted to layer the Storm we knew from before—the master of the elements, Wind-Rider goddess, and child thief—with something a touch more rebellious.

Chris laid all the groundwork for that opening—Storm having fun with Yukio, Storm trouncing the Morlocks—so the door was open to do a story where Storm is rocking the mohawk look, but also feeling it inside.