Meet Storm's Brotherhood of Mutants
As 'Sins of Sinister' rages on, meet the members of Storm's Brotherhood of Mutants, her last line of defense against Mister Sinister.
From Magneto’s team of mutant villains to Mystique’s government-sponsored task force, the Brotherhood of Mutants title has meant a lot of different things over the years. Now, in the nightmarish future of SINS OF SINISTER, Storm’s Brotherhood of Mutants stands as the last, best hope against Mister Sinister’s plans for complete domination.
When Sinister gained control over the mutant nation Krakoa and its leaders on the Quiet Council, Storm was one of the few mutant leaders to escape his twisted schemes. As Sinister’s plans reshaped the Earth in his image, Storm and the many mutants of Arakko fought valiantly against the villain. After waves of attacks decimated Storm’s allies, Sinister destroyed Arakko, turning the planet formerly known as Mars into the Solar System’s second asteroid belt.
Let’s take a closer look at Storm’s Brotherhood and how SINS OF SINISTER shaped them into a formidable fighting force just in time for STORM AND THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS (2023) #1 by Al Ewing, Paco Medina, Jay David Ramos, and VC’s Ariana Maher.
STORM
After her weather-manipulating powers gave her a crucial role in terraforming Arakko, Storm grew close to the Arakki, which led her to serve as both a leader in Arakko’s Great Ring and as their ambassador to the larger universe. Along with Magneto, Ororo Munroe also had herself removed from Krakoa’s Resurrection Protocols, which further endeared her to the Arakki and inadvertently stopped her from falling under Sinister’s control.
As Sinister’s influence grew, Storm remained a member of Krakoa’s Quiet Council in addition to the Brotherhood of Mutants, the Arakko-based team that united several Krakoan and Arakki mutants. When Sinister tried to telepathically control Storm in SINS OF SINISTER (2023) #1, he triggered an Arakki psychic safeguard in Storm’s mind, which gave her enough time to escape back to Arakko.
Even after killing her Brotherhood teammates in the prolonged conflict that followed, Sinister destroyed Arakko with one of his powerful chimeras, or genetically engineered mutants with two X-genes. Driven by Arakko’s destruction and hidden among the planet’s ruins, Storm stands as the Brotherhood’s battle-hardened leader, and she’s desperate enough to stop Sinister that she’s willing to work with wild cards like Destiny and Mystique.
CABLE
Having grown up in an apocalyptic future, Cable is no stranger to harsh realities and impossible odds. After spending time on Krakoa with the rest of Earth’s mutants, this time-traveling soldier joined S.W.O.R.D. and served under Abigail Brand for time, before helping stop her plans to destabilize the cosmos.
While Nathan Summers still has immensely powerful telepathic and telekinetic abilities in SINS OF SINISTER’s future, he has also bonded with the mutant collective Xilo, who serves as the living history of Arakko. With Xilo’s knowledge, Cable can analyze Sinister’s chimeras and identify which mutant genes they have before they attack. With a lifetime of battlefield experience and his psychic power, Cable is an indispensable asset to the Brotherhood.
KHORA OF THE BURNING HEART
Thanks to the perpetual life-force generator inside of her, Khora of the Burning Heart can boost the powers of anyone near her. With much of her body consumed by a fiery translucent glow, Khora frequently uses her powers to enhance her own strength and fighting abilities.
Like her father, the Fisher King, the Arakki mutant became a quick ally to Krakoa’s mutants. Khora started working closely with Earth’s mutants in S.W.O.R.D., during which time she helped end an interstellar war. While her fellow Arakki mutants view her power boosts as a sign of weakness, Khora’s abilities make her a valuable ally to the Brotherhood, where Krakoan mutants like Cable embrace the feats her power boosts make possible.
WIZ KID
Takeshi Matsuya has the mutant power to create any kind of technology he can imagine, thanks to a psionic understanding of how components can work together. Better known as Wiz Kid or Taki, this young technokinetic genius debuted during the original X-MEN: INFERNO crossover.
After working with the young heroes of the X-Terminators and Avengers Academy, Wiz Kid distinguished himself as a member of S.W.O.R.D., where he played a crucial role in Abigail Brand’s operations and served as a triple agent against the mutant-hating group Orchis. When he uncovered Brand’s plans to create galactic unrest, Wiz Kid helped defeat her and took over as S.W.O.R.D. station commander. In SINS OF SINISTER’s future, he has also built the cloaking devices that keep the Brotherhood hidden from Sinister.
QUICK
The youngest member of the Brotherhood of Mutants, Loolo Marshall—AKA Quick—debuted in X-MEN RED (2022) #6. Since Sinister’s attacks wiped out speedsters like Makkari of the Eternals, Quick is the fastest being alive. Despite her lighthearted attitude, this blue-skinned mutant has a mysterious, painful history filled with loss. On the battlefield, Quick uses her speed and a double-bladed staff to cut down her opponents down to size.
IRONFIRE
Unlike the others, Ironfire makes his official Marvel Universe debut in STORM AND THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1. Jon Ironfire has the mutant power to turn his molten blood into any type of metal and form it into weapons or armor. This Arakki mutant can also use his abilities to read heat signatures and generate metallic cosmetic features like the horns on his forehead, a signature part of his appearance. While Ironfire was once rebellious, he has grown to become a trusted lieutenant and close confidant of Storm and serves as one of the Brotherhood’s fiercest fighters.
Meet Storm's last line of defense against Mister Sinister in STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS (2023) #1, on sale now!
