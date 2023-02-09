Meet Storm's Brotherhood of Mutants

STORM

After her weather-manipulating powers gave her a crucial role in terraforming Arakko, Storm grew close to the Arakki, which led her to serve as both a leader in Arakko’s Great Ring and as their ambassador to the larger universe. Along with Magneto, Ororo Munroe also had herself removed from Krakoa’s Resurrection Protocols, which further endeared her to the Arakki and inadvertently stopped her from falling under Sinister’s control.

As Sinister’s influence grew, Storm remained a member of Krakoa’s Quiet Council in addition to the Brotherhood of Mutants, the Arakko-based team that united several Krakoan and Arakki mutants. When Sinister tried to telepathically control Storm in SINS OF SINISTER (2023) #1, he triggered an Arakki psychic safeguard in Storm’s mind, which gave her enough time to escape back to Arakko.

Even after killing her Brotherhood teammates in the prolonged conflict that followed, Sinister destroyed Arakko with one of his powerful chimeras, or genetically engineered mutants with two X-genes. Driven by Arakko’s destruction and hidden among the planet’s ruins, Storm stands as the Brotherhood’s battle-hardened leader, and she’s desperate enough to stop Sinister that she’s willing to work with wild cards like Destiny and Mystique.