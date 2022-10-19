The 2023 Class of Marvel's Stormbreakers Kick off the New Year with a Stunning Collection of Variant Covers
The first series of Stormbreakers Variant Covers from Marvel’s new class of Stormbreakers arrives in January!
The next generation of elite artists has arrived!
Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 features a diverse line-up of illustrators who are constantly breaking the mold and bringing life to every panel. To celebrate the start of a new Stormbreakers era, all eight artists have drawn spectacular new variant covers that will debut in January. The first of many Stormbreakers Variant Covers to come, these covers feature some of the most iconic Marvel heroes depicted in the distinctive art styles of this new lineup of industry superstars!
Marvel’s Stormbreakers embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books. The new group of tremendous talents includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini, and C.F. Villa.
On Sale 1/4
X-FORCE #36 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by NIC KLEIN
On Sale 1/11
AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by MARTIN COCCOLO
X-MEN #18 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by ELENA CASAGRANDE
On Sale 1/18
IMMORTAL X-MEN #10 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by FEDERICO VICENTINI
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #2 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by CHRIS ALLEN
On Sale 1/25
ALL-OUT AVENGERS #5 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by JAN BAZALDUA
SINS OF SINISTER #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by C.F. VILLA
THOR #30 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by LUCAS WERNECK
Congratulations to the 2023 Class of Marvel’s Stormbreakers! Check out all eight covers now and stay tuned for more Stormbreakers Variant Covers to be revealed in the coming months!
