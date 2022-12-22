Skottie Young Heralds the End of 'Strange Academy'

MARVEL.COM: Would you consider Emily and the other dropouts a lost cause? What, in your eyes, makes them worth saving at this point in the story?

SKOTTIE YOUNG: That’s an interesting question. I have to write Emily’s story from Emily’s POV so I don’t know if she needs to be saved – at least, not from her perspective. But then again…you’ll have to read and find out.

MARVEL.COM: Since the beginning of STRANGE ACADEMY, we've known that Doctor Voodoo and the other teachers paid a major price to open the school. Just how surprised do you think (or hope) readers will be when they find out what it was?

SKOTTIE YOUNG: We’ve not really held that back too much. The readers know that the Hoggoth has given a lot of his power to help fuel the magic that runs this school. Hopefully, he can survive long enough to power what needs to happen as well close out this story.

MARVEL.COM: Tell me a little about your collaborators on this series. What did they bring to the book that shocked or delighted you?

SKOTTIE YOUNG: Humberto Ramos is one of my closest friends and it’s been such an honor to create this book with him. It’s not often that you get to pitch a brand new book, bring on one of your art heroes, and then create over a dozen brand new characters at Marvel, all while playing with some of the best magic characters at the House of Ideas!

And we couldn’t have done it without our editor, Nick Lowe. Always there for encouragement and helping us to build the tapestry of teen magic and drama!