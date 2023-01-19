Humberto Ramos Looks Ahead to the ‘Strange Academy: Finals’ Finale

MARVEL.COM: What made now the right time to end the Strange Academy story?

HUMBERTO RAMOS: Ha! I don’t know is there’s a “right” time, but I can tell you this: from day one, Skottie [Young] and I talked about a story arc that follow the kids towards this very point of their life. I actually like doing these saga kinds of stories, where you have a story you can wrap up—something like a movie.

MARVEL.COM: Doyle has really grappled with his legacy as the son of Dormammu since the series began. How will that continue to evolve in these final issues, especially now that he is feeling freed from the dark tidings of a prophecy?

HUMBERTO RAMOS: This kid has a big weight to carry on his shoulders. When you are a teenager, most people think or expect you will mirror your parents’ actions and follow their steps. For Doyle ,that’s quite an issue! You know people are double checking on you when your dad is one of the biggest villains in the realm. So I need to give Doyle lots of credit for standing by himself and building as his own person, believing [it] is up to him to build his path.

MARVEL.COM: Would you consider Emily and the other dropouts a lost cause? What, in your eyes, makes them worth saving at this point in the story?

HUMBERTO RAMOS: I believe in redemption and always expect the best from people even in the worst scenarios, so let me be optimistic on this one!