Miles Morales, Moon Knight, and Spider-Man Join the Students of Strange Academy on a Deadly Field Trip

STRANGE ACADEMY: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by CARLOS HERNANDEZ

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

On Sale 10/5

And in the grand finale, STRANGE ACADEMY: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1, the Equation has taken down Miles Morales, Moon Knight, and half the students of Strange Academy. Can Spidey swing in to help?

