Rocket Returns to Halfworld

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Guardian of the Galaxy Rocket revisits his (unpleasant) past on Halfworld in STRANGE TALES: ROCKET INFINITY COMIC #1!

Just dropped from creators Al Ewing, Ramón F. Bachs, Java Tartaglia and more, this chapter of Infinity Comics’ STRANGE TALES takes you deep inside the creepy backstory of Halfworld, a dizzying adventure set on the “other side” of the Marvel Universe. And the man watching it all unfold? None other STRANGE TALES narrator Victor Strange.

Grab your first look at this STRANGE TALES special below, then read the chapter in full on the Marvel Unlimited app!