Superstar Artist Greg Land Pays Homage to Gwen Stacy in New ‘Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse’ Covers

When Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider, she gained arachnid-like super-powers and started a crimefighting career as Spider-Woman (or as she’s affectionately known to her peers, Ghost-Spider)! But what would have happened if instead she had picked up the enchanted hammer, Mjolnir? Or if she received the Super-Soldier Serum? Or built a high-tech suit of armor? Or…you get the idea!

Can’t get enough Gwen? Check out all five of Greg Land’s homage covers below and be there when SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1 hits stands on 2/9!