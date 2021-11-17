Superstar Artist Greg Land Pays Homage to Gwen Stacy in New ‘Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse’ Covers
Ghost-Spider enters the edge of the Spider-Verse in new series this February!
Announced this morning at The Mary Sue, Gwen Stacy is back in an all-new series this February! Gwen Stacy AKA Ghost-Spider will travel through time encountering different versions of herself in SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE by writer Tim Seeley and artist Jodi Nishijima. And to celebrate Marvel Comics’ sweetheart’s new era, superstar artist Greg Land has delivered gorgeous covers for each issue of the limited series. These pinup style covers pay homage to Land’s iconic variant cover of EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2, Ghost-Spider’s first appearance, and feature Gwen in a series of outfits including her time as Nightbird in the recent HEROES REBORN: NIGHT-GWEN one-shot!
When Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider, she gained arachnid-like super-powers and started a crimefighting career as Spider-Woman (or as she’s affectionately known to her peers, Ghost-Spider)! But what would have happened if instead she had picked up the enchanted hammer, Mjolnir? Or if she received the Super-Soldier Serum? Or built a high-tech suit of armor? Or…you get the idea!
Can’t get enough Gwen? Check out all five of Greg Land’s homage covers below and be there when SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1 hits stands on 2/9!