Enter the Crossroads Dimension with 'Symbiote Spider-Man'
Peter David, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, and Frank D’Armata set out with Spider-Man again!
PETER DAVID AND GREG LAND DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN!
After three sense-shattering series, Peter David, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, and Frank D’Armata—the entire SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN crew—return for a new Web-Slinger story! This time, they’re taking Spider-Man down the road less traveled to the supremely psychedelic CROSSROADS DIMENSION!
Watch it all unfold beginning on July 28 in SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1!
In their most ambitious series yet, the SYMBIOTE team puts Peter Parker and his alien costume on a collision course with none other than the Incredible Hulk in a story set just before Peter David’s landmark run on the Hulk series!
Flip through the mag below, then pre-order a copy with your local comic shop before reading on July 28!