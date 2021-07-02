Enter the Crossroads Dimension with 'Symbiote Spider-Man'

PETER DAVID AND GREG LAND DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN!

After three sense-shattering series, Peter David, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, and Frank D’Armata—the entire SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN crew—return for a new Web-Slinger story! This time, they’re taking Spider-Man down the road less traveled to the supremely psychedelic CROSSROADS DIMENSION!

Watch it all unfold beginning on July 28 in SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1!