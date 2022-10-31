Chef Anna Serves Up a Delicious Halloween in ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen Halloween Special Infinity Comic’

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

Time to head to the kitchen for another issue of Infinity Comics’ T.E.S.T. KITCHEN, brought to you by Michelin Star Chef Paul Eschbach and series artist E.J. Su!