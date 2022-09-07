Emma Frost Puts Chef Anna Ameyama’s Culinary Skills to the Test in a New Issue of ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’
Try a new recipe (miso-hinted clams with pasta!) from the latest issue of the Infinity Comics series.
Time to head to the kitchen for another issue of Infinity Comics’ T.E.S.T. KITCHEN, brought to you by Michelin Star Chef Paul Eschbach and series artist E.J. Su!
In T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #2, available now on the Marvel Unlimited app, Chef Anna Ameyama may not be a big fan of Iron Man after his crash landing destroyed her food truck, but at least he offered her a job…sort of. If she can teach a knife-wielding robot to cook, make the best meal of her life, and impress one of Marvel’s most refined palates (ahem Emma Frost), she just might land the culinary adventure of her dreams. Featuring a mouth-watering recipe for you to try at home!
After reading issue #2, try Chef Anna’s featured recipe below, and tune in next month for another special T.E.S.T. KITCHEN recipe that merges the world of culinary arts and super-heroics!
Read T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #2 on the Marvel Unlimited app now, and try whipping up Anna’s miso-hinted clams with pasta for yourself!
