The 90s Are Back! X-Men '92 Puts A Radical New Spin On House Of X

“One of my earliest memories is of buying a Garrison Kane action figure, complete with ‘snap-back living hand,’ so to say that the ‘90s X-Men comics had a big impact on my development is an understatement,” Foxe said. “Getting the opportunity to pay tribute to such an important era in mutant history 30 years later—and to remix the franchise-redefining work currently being done by creators like Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, and Gerry Duggan—is the definition of a “dream gig,” especially with some of the WILD deviations we’re taking from the source material. If I died tomorrow, I’d be happy…but please resurrect me ASAP on Krakoa.”

"I started collecting comics with the x-men in the nineties. The character designs of this era have always been the most attractive and powerful to me,” Espin said. “I live in Spain so in the 90s, Marvel comics arrived a year or a couple of years later than their publication in the US. Not so with TV series. So just a few weeks after discovering Jim Lee's incredible cover for X-men # 1, I was once again amazed to discover that the X-Men Animated Series was going to begin airing on Spanish televisions. Those comics and that TV series made my imagination fly and very soon I began to make illustrations and mini comics as a fan that I shared with my schoolmates. These were the first drawings that encouraged me to pursue the dream of becoming a comic artist. With this book, we intend to pay tribute to that powerful era that was the 90s. The moment when super heroes looked better than ever with colorful tight-fitting spandex.”

The world you know has changed. Again! Relive the magic of the ‘90s X-Men when X-MEN ’92: HOUSE OF XCII #1 hits stands in April.

X-MEN ‘92: HOUSE OF XCII #1 (OF 5)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by SALVA ESPIN

Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

On Sale 4/6