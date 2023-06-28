The Comics History of Blade
The Daywalker’s origin is revisited in all-new Infinity Comics series ‘Blade: First Bite,’ also a prelude to July’s ‘Blade’ #1!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips! Sign up today and get one year for just $5 a month.
New on the Marvel Unlimited app: In BLADE: FIRST BITE INFINITY COMIC #1, creators Bryan Hill, Mack Chater, and Dan Brown revisit the life and comics history of Blade, the half-human/half-vampire “Daywalker” that once spent his long life seeking to rid the world of vampires.
[RELATED: Sink Your Teeth Into Blade's New Era]
In this prelude series to July’s BLADE (2023) #1—also written by Hill with art by Marvel’s Stormbreaker Elena Casagrande—Blade is forced to confront secrets from his past in order to find answers about his future. As each issue takes you deeper inside Blade’s origin, you’ll learn about the Midnight Sons, the Vampire Nation, and, of course, Blade’s greatest nemesis: Dracula.
Take a look at the first part of BLADE: FIRST BITE INFINITY COMIC #1, then read the full issue on the Marvel Unlimited app. New chapters of this four-part series will drop each Wednesday on the app!
Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.