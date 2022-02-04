The Complete History of Wolverine: The Wandering Years

In Part 1 of Wolverine's Complete History, we covered James Howlett’s earliest years, his new identity as Logan, and a first retreat to the wilderness.

Welcome back!

Last time, we took a deeper look into Wolverine’s early years. James Howlett is a child when he finds out that he isn’t normal and is forced to grow up in order to survive. If you think his first years are rough, you’ve just seen the tip of the iceberg. In issue #3 of LIFE OF WOLVERINE, an Infinity Comics series available on the Marvel Unlimited app, it is revealed that from the very beginning Logan’s life—with few exceptions—was destined to be very, very violent.

MADRIPOOR DAYS

After fleeing Dr. Essex’s lab (2013’s ORIGIN II), Logan decides that he wants a change in scenery. Can you blame him? He travels to the island of Madripoor, which is filled to the brim with “traders, treasure, and thieves.” A perfect place for debauchery. Logan meets Seraph, the proprietor of the Princess Bar, and he mentions in WOLVERINE: ORIGINS ANNUAL (2007) #1 that he worked for her as a… “freelancer.” That doesn’t sound sketchy at all.

During his “freelancing,” Logan runs into the eldest Creed brother, Victor, on a mission in Tokyo. This will not be the last time the wild men meet each other. Logan continues his dirty work, but after a while, it becomes unfulfilling, so he leaves Seraph and Madripoor behind.