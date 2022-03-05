The Complete History of Wolverine: Cheating Fate

But the story is far from over.

In UNCANNY X-MEN #173, the wedding day has finally arrived. The X-Men are present. Wolverine and Mariko are dressed in traditional Japanese wedding garb. Everything’s going well… until Mariko calls the wedding off! But this announcement isn’t made of Mariko’s own volition. What everyone else doesn’t know is that moments before the ceremony, Mariko is placed under mind control by Mastermind. Mariko then calls Wolverine “unworthy” to marry, disrupting their happiness and promised future.

A DIFFERENT SIDE OF WOLVERINE

While with the X-Men, Wolverine experiences growth. He partners with Rogue during UNCANNY X-MEN #173 to stop the Silver Samurai, Mariko’s half-brother (who is working with Viper, a mercenary trained by Hydra) from becoming the new head of the Yashida Clan. Wolverine is extremely indifferent to Rogue because she stole the power and memories of Ms. Marvel: Carol Danvers (MARVEL SUPER HEROES #11 is where you can find that story) and, as stated in Part 3, one of the few people Logan trusts. But Wolverine’s thoughts on the Southern belle change when Rogue takes an attack meant for Wolverine and Mariko. Wolverine isn’t exactly the “forgive and forget” type, so him accepting Rogue, as an X-Man and an ally, is major.

Not long after, Wolverine takes on the role of a teacher during the KITTY PRYDE AND WOLVERINE (1984) series. Ogun, Wolverine’s old master, has imprinted his psyche on Kitty Pryde (a super advanced brainwashing technique), turning her into his ninja. In issue #4, Wolverine teaches her through various, and extreme, methods the idea of choice—“Live or die, struggle or surrender.” Ogun and Wolverine duel each other in the final issue, and when it seems that Ogun has the upper hand, Wolverine goes into berserk mode. However, he doesn’t kill Ogun; he just removes his mask. There, he teaches Kitty another lesson: don’t kill a man when he’s down. Kitty not striking Ogun with the final blow proves, in Wolverine’s words, that “You needed a real victory, darlin’—irrefutable proof that you were you—this was it.” Ogun, stupidly, tries to sneak attack them, but Wolverine wastes no time ending the duel—permanently.

Sometime after, Wolverine is face-to-face with a different villain, Lady Deathstrike. So what’s her deal with him? Well, her father, Lord Dark Wind, is the one who created the adamantium-bonding process that was used on Wolverine during his Weapon X days. To honor her father, Deathstrike plans to retrieve Wolverine’s adamantium skeleton. He didn’t ask to have adamantium bones, but there’s gotta be a better way to go about it! After being beaten by Wolverine previously and becoming a living weapon thanks to Spiral’s modifications, she goes head-to-head with Wolverine in UNCANNY X-MEN #205. Even with her new upgrades, she is still bested by Wolverine, who is shocked at the lengths she went to be more like him. Ashamed, Deathstrike commands Wolverine to mercy kill her, to “let [her] free,” but he declines, leaving her in the cold. Wolverine has a come a long way from the person he used to be.