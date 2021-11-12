The Dynamic Dialogue of Smilin' Stan Lee

There could be no better way to close out this walk down memory lane without the most compelling line from Lee and Ditko’s first-ever Spider-Man story. Poor Peter has just come to the realization that the burglar he refused to stop went on to murder his beloved uncle, Ben Parker. “With great power there must also come -- great responsibility!” is such an integral part of Peter’s character that he has never forgotten the lesson he learned that night. And that’s why Spider-Man remains one of the greatest heroes in history.

