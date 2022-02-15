The Greatest Asian Super Heroes And Creators Return For An All-New Marvel's Voices: Identity
Marvel Comics celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month this May with MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1
Ms. Marvel! Shang-Chi! Wong! Mantis! And many more of your favorite comic heroes will get the spotlight this May in MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY! Returning for its second year, MARVEL’S VOICES IDENTITY #1 2022 will hit stands just in time for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. The one-shot will feature a collection of all-new stories, all brought to life by an amazing lineup of new and established Asian and AAPI creators.
Here’s some of the stories fans can look forward to:
- Writer Sabir Pirzada returns alongside artist Eric Koda with another Ms. Marvel adventure, this time teaming up the young hero with Shang-Chi!
- Writer Pornsak Pichetshote and artist Creees Lee take Shang-Chi and Jimmy Woo on a vital and action-packed mission!
- Writer Jeremy Holt and artist Kei Zama turn the spotlight on the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Mantis!
- And more!
“Since last year’s Identity one-shot, the Asian super heroes of the Marvel Universe have become even more prominent in mainstream pop culture,” Editor Darren Shan said. “That’s why I’m so excited to bring in these new and returning creators to the Marvel’s Voices fold to give new perspectives on these beloved characters!”
MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1 2022 continues the tradition of featuring inspiring and uplifting storytelling that truly reflects “the world outside your window.” These new stories will celebrate Marvel’s ongoing, ever-expanding representation and the vastness of all Asian, Asian American and Pacific Island cultures and identities. Stay tuned for more information about MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1 2022 and pick up the issue when it arrives on May 11!
MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1
Written by SABIR PIRZADA, JEREMY HOLT, PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE & MORE!
Art by CREEES LEE, ERIC KODA, KEI ZAMA & MORE!
Cover by CREEES LEE
On Sale 5/11