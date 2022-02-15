The Greatest Asian Super Heroes And Creators Return For An All-New Marvel's Voices: Identity

“Since last year’s Identity one-shot, the Asian super heroes of the Marvel Universe have become even more prominent in mainstream pop culture,” Editor Darren Shan said. “That’s why I’m so excited to bring in these new and returning creators to the Marvel’s Voices fold to give new perspectives on these beloved characters!”

MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1 2022 continues the tradition of featuring inspiring and uplifting storytelling that truly reflects “the world outside your window.” These new stories will celebrate Marvel’s ongoing, ever-expanding representation and the vastness of all Asian, Asian American and Pacific Island cultures and identities. Stay tuned for more information about MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1 2022 and pick up the issue when it arrives on May 11!

MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1

Written by SABIR PIRZADA, JEREMY HOLT, PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE & MORE!

Art by CREEES LEE, ERIC KODA, KEI ZAMA & MORE!

Cover by CREEES LEE

On Sale 5/11