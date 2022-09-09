The Making and Evolution of She-Hulk

We spoke to Jennifer Bush-Kraft about her husband’s legacy, the writer’s personal ties to the Hulk, and what it means to see She-Hulk brought to life for new audiences today.

Do you know if David was a Hulk fan prior to his assignment on SAVAGE SHE-HULK?

JENNIFER BUSH-KRAFT: David was a huge Marvel fan from a very young age, and one of his very favorite characters was the Hulk. David's mother passed away when he was nine years old and his father traveled—around North Dakota—for work. David spent a lot of time with different family members, shifting from home to home. There wasn't a lot of money in the house, so he would negotiate with his father for toys for his birthday and Christmas, pledging part of his allowance. His father encouraged his love of comics and his determination by giving him that allowance, part of which was used for comics and part of which he saved (and used) for said toy negotiations.

David was always eager for the newest issues of THOR and HULK especially. He liked the Hulk because I think he identified with the character's temper. He often lamented (and displayed) his own truly magnificent temper and fondly ruminated over his experiences with his father’s. Both Krafts were mild-mannered and affable people, but had awesome tempers when angered—just like Bruce Banner. Don’t get me wrong, David and his father were slow to anger and were never violent, but the "Kraft temper" was a known thing. I'm inclined to agree! His temper with inanimate objects was…prodigious.

I've quietly been amused at many a project destroyed after he "Hulked out" on it because he got impatient with stumbling blocks. But that was the faceted man I loved—he was humble and self-deprecating as well as confident and self-aggrandizing. A pure Gemini. He used to say he fully embodied his twin sign, being two different people in one. I think this is also why he loved the Hulks.

Being such a fan of the Hulk, was David excited by the SAVAGE SHE-HULK assignment?

JENNIFER BUSH-KRAFT: David's initial reaction to the creation of She-Hulk wasn't what one would expect! He had two very distinct feelings about taking on her series: disgust and determination. His disgust stemmed from his personal exasperation that the comics industry would crank out and oversaturate the readers with derivative characters like ‘super-cats’ and ‘super-horses.’ His determination also stemmed from those feelings. David approached taking on SAVAGE SHE-HULK with a kind of resignation that was so typical of the man I loved! He knew he could make the character into something other than a female, rampaging anger-beast, and he loved the Hulk enough to want a female version to have depth and a story. He had this “If you want something done right I guess it's got to be me” confidence that would make you want to sock him sometimes—especially since he was usually right.

In its earliest issues, Jennifer Walters is still developing her sense of control and Super Hero identity. What about David's approach made her, and She-Hulk, so individual?

JENNIFER BUSH-KRAFT: Goodness, so much of David's deeply personal beliefs are evident in She-Hulk, but while he had an agenda for her, it’s not what everyone believed. He's been hailed as a writer, especially via She-Hulk and his work on DEFENDERS, who promoted female empowerment, and that's true…kinda. David didn't have a feminist agenda when writing SHE-HULK. He simply wanted her to be a character with depth and life. He wanted her to be real.

Much of the pro-female vibe in the stories came from him accentuating her femaleness by giving her villains and foils who tried to tear her down because of it. This wasn’t about a feminist agenda, per se! David wrote She-Hulk based upon the kind of woman who always attracted him: intelligent, funny, openly sexual, fearless, confident and vulnerable. And because of his associations with women like that, he knew their plight from stories firsthand: openly sexual and intelligent women are desired but disparaged, forcing them to hide who they truly are.

David also had a subversive streak a mile long, and it's sneakily evident in She-Hulk. He loved to flaunt convention because he felt living by anyone else's rules was stupid. David felt that truly creative and intelligent people weren't the ones who thought outside the box, but the ones who ignored its existence entirely. It was this subversive streak that prompted him to give the She-Hulk a candid attitude and two boyfriends. This is something upon which people don't focus, and I don't know if it's because it's too subtle (with him having to navigate the [censorship of the Comics Code Authority]) or if it's because on some level it made people uncomfortable. Regardless of its lack of attention, it's one of the few things David deliberately planned with her.