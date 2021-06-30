The Tragic Death At The Hellfire Gala Is Revealed As The Trial Of Magneto Begins

As the Hellfire Gala came to an end in today’s X-FACTOR #10 so did the life of one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes, the Scarlet Witch! This shocking murder will lead directly into THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO, a brand-new limited series launching in August written by X-Factor scribe Leah Williams with art by Lucas Werneck (Empyre: X-Men).

The very future of Krakoa is threatened as a trial begins that will divide the thriving mutant nation. In this pivotal moment in Jonathan Hickman’s era of X-Men, the ongoing tension between the Avengers and the X-Men will explode as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes arrive on Krakoa to seek justice for their fallen teammate. All eyes turn to Magneto but Marvel fans know all too well that when it comes to Magneto and the Maximoff twins, nothing is ever as simple as it seems. Once thought to be father and daughter, Magneto and Scarlet Witch have a storied history that began in the earliest days of the X-Men and now their unpredictable saga gets a new chapter…

Check out superstar artist Mark Brooks’ hauntingly beautiful cover below and discover the truth behind the story that will shake Krakoa to its core when THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 hits stands on August 18th!