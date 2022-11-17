Caught in Spidey's Web: 9 Things to Know About Cindy Moon AKA Silk
Turns out Peter Parker wasn't the only teen that spider bit that day!
If there is one person this editor wants you to know about, it's Silk!
Here is everything you need to know about our girl, Cindy Moon!
1. Spider Bite
Peter Parker was not the only high school student that radioactive spider wanted to take a bite out of that fateful day. And his life wasn't the only life forever changed.
Unbeknownst to Peter for over a decade, that spider had also bitten his Korean-American classmate Cindy Moon.
2. DEBUT
While Cindy Moon, created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos in 2014, made a small cameo in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1, she did not make her full debut until THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4, as part of the ORIGINAL SIN event.
3. SPIDER-ABILITIES
Cindy displayed superhuman abilities, similar to Peter's, right after the bite. When her powers were revealed, Cindy's parents promptly handed her over to Ezekiel Sims, a mysterious and wealthy man who had discovered certain people have powers that mystically connected them to animals.
4. Trapped In A Web
After training Cindy, Ezekiel locked her up inside a sealed bunker for years so she could hide from Morlun, a member of a group of immortal hunters called the Inheritors that hunted down people who were also animal totems with a specific interest in spider-beings.
5. romance in the air
Peter eventually learned about Cindy during the ORIGINAL SIN event, released her from the bunker, and almost immediately entered a romantic relationship with her.
Their shared Spider-Sense, from being bitten by the same spider, created an irresistible attraction between them, which often times overwhelmed them.
6. cindy + peter vs. the world
Going by the name Silk, and fashioning a suit out of her webbing, Cindy joined Peter in battling Morlun, who had tracked her to New York, once Peter had freed her from the vault.
The two would also team up to fight Black Cat and Electro. Cindy also landed a job at the Fact Channel, where she used the company's resources to track down her parents' whereabouts.
7. SPIDER-CREW
Silk and Spider-Man helped the Multi-Verse's Spider-Army, which included Spider-Woman, Spider-Gwen, Superior Spider-Man, and many more, in defeating the Inheritors and preventing them from sacrificing three key totems and conquering the spider deity, Master Weaver.
8. FAMILY MATTERS
Cindy has been working to find the missing members of her family since she escaped the bunker that was her home prior to the events of SPIDER-VERSE.
Being locked away on her own for so long certainly took its toll on Cindy, but her inner strength is undeniable, as is her determination to take back control of her life as Silk, as seen in her own solo series. It also helped that Reed Richards hooked her up with a legit therapist.
9. EPIC TEAM-UP
During the WAR OF THE REALMS event, Jimmy Woo recruited a new roster of young, talented Super Heroes for his Agents of Atlas, which includes Silk, Amadeus Cho (Brawn), Shang-Chi, Wave, Aero, White Fox, Luna Snow, Crescent and Io. This makeshift team of Asian badasses were tasked with protecting Asia from the Queen of Cinders and the forces of Muspelheim.
Now what are you waiting for, head over to Marvel Unlimited and start diving into the many Cindy Moon adventures on there!