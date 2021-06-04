7 Things to Know About Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman)

With the success of her arrival in the Marvel universe, Jessica Drew would go on to headline 50 issues in her own solo, self-titled series, SPIDER-WOMAN.

2. ORIGINS

How exactly did Jessica gain her spidey-powers?

As a young child, Jessica traveled with her parents, Dr. Jonathan Drew and Miriam Drew, to Mount Wundagore in Transia. Over the course of several years, Jessica became ill as a result of longtime exposure to the uranium her father was researching. Dr. Drew and his research partner Dr. Herbert Wyndham (fyi, he would later become the High Evolutionary) saved Jessica's life by injecting her with a spider-derived serum and placing her in a genetic accelerator for several decades. However, when she was finally cured, she had only aged into her early teens. And she now possessed super human powers—a result of the combination of the radiation poisoning and the spider-serum.

3. Spider-Abilities

Jessica Drew has all the perks of being a spider-hero, including enhanced strength, endurance, speed, reflexes, muscular density, and the uncanny ability to stick to any surface. In addition, she's a master at bioelectric generation, meaning she can produce powerful blasts of energy. And let's not forget pheromone generation via her "Spider-Aura," which can net out positive and negative effects.

As for non-spider-related abilities, she's a keen private investigator, a skilled hand-to-hand combatant, bounty hunter, talented marksman, and super agent thanks to her time working for a handful of intelligence agencies.

4. SPIDER-SHOW!