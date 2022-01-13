Last Chance to Vote in the 2022 X-Men Election
Undecided? Hear from the Krakoan Board of Elections then cast your ballot!
Let your voice be heard! Vote for the newest member of the X-Men at Marvel.com/xmenvote starting January 10 until January 13.
Armor, Avalanche, Bling!, Firestar, Gentle, Gorgon, Micromax, Penance, Siryn, and Surge! Choose which of these mighty mutants will join the next iteration of the X-Men—it's your civic duty!
Still an undecided constituent? Hear about each X-Men candidate, from the Krakoan Board of Elections, in this special bonus episode of the This Week in Marvel podcast! Take a listen, then secure the fate of mutantkind!
