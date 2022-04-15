Donny Cates Brings Venom to Asgard for a Team-Up of Kings in 'Thor' #27
Guest artist Salvador Larroca illustrates an exciting new arc of 'Thor,' kicking off in July.
Two kings of the Marvel Universe will battle alongside each other to combat a new threat to Earth this July!
Thor, King of Asgard, and Eddie Brock, the symbiote’s King in Black, will set aside any personal differences and join forces in an upcoming arc of Donny Cates and Nic Klein’s acclaimed THOR series. Beginning in THOR #27, the two-part saga will be Cates’ grand reunion with Venom, the character he redefined in his historic VENOM run that came to an end last year. Now delivering that same treatment to Thor, Cates’ latest thunderous arc will continue to revolutionize the Thor mythos and raise the stakes for what’s been building up since issue #1.
And Venom won’t be the only guest star! Superstar artist Salvador Larroca will be drawing this thrilling two-parter, with regular series artist Nic Klein set to return for THOR #29.
“We’re so thrilled to have the legendary Salvador Larroca join us as a guest artist for this story!” said editor Wil Moss. “Donny thought he’d told all the Venom stories he had to tell, but the amazing world building that Ram V, Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch have been doing in their brilliant VENOM series gave Donny an idea for a story that brings the world of Thor and the world of Venom together in a really fresh, exciting way.”
THOR #27
Written by DONNY CATES
Art by SALVADOR LARROCA
Cover by NIC KLEIN
On Sale 7/27
Don’t miss this royal teamup of two of Cates’ signature heroes! Check out Klein’s cover below and pick up THOR #27 when it hits stands in July!
