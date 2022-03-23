Exclusive Offer: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members Can Enjoy Three Months Free of Marvel Unlimited
Marvel Insiders can also claim one free month of PC Game Pass for access to 100+ games!
Want to have an app of 29,000+ Marvel comics at your fingertips, plus instant access to over 100 high-quality games including Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?
As of March 22, Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s premiere digital comics subscription service, will be the latest available perk on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a redeem offer for three free months available to Game Pass Ultimate members*! Marvel Unlimited’s award-winning, all-you-can-read app and web library offers its members complete comic runs and events spanning 80 years of Marvel history, with new comics added weekly as early as three months after they’re in stores. App readers also enjoy the Infinity Comics lineup, an exclusive slate of vertical comics by top creators that are designed for easy reading on phone and tablet. With endless starting points and an ever-expanding catalog, Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for any fan looking to dive deeper into the world of comics.
Members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can claim their three free months of Marvel Unlimited through the Xbox Perks Gallery on an Xbox console, the Xbox app for PC, or Xbox Game Pass mobile app. The offer is only available to fans who are not current or former subscribers of Marvel Unlimited, and needs to be redeemed by May 31!
And, Xbox has also teamed up with Marvel Insider! Starting now through May 31, all Marvel Insiders are eligible to grab an entire free month of PC Game Pass**! Get access to over 100-high quality games with new titles added all the time. Play with friends and fellow Game Pass members on your desktop, and discover your next favorite game! Take flight in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, a cosmic single-player action-adventure, or enjoy the original story and cooperative gameplay of Marvel’s Avengers! Ms. Marvel, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor and more defend the Earth from escalating threats in this ultimate team-up with a customizable (and growing) roster of heroes. This offer is only available to Marvel Insiders who are new Xbox Game Pass members, and can be redeemed through May 31.
Experience the Marvel Universe in full! Unlock three free months of Marvel Unlimited with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to enjoy stories starring the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more. And Marvel Insiders—get a front row seat to an unbeatable gaming experience with an entire free month’s access to PC Game Pass.
*Get 3 months of Marvel Unlimited with subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan. Offer valid for new Marvel Unlimited subscribers only and for Game Pass subscribers in the US and US territories. After promotional period, subscription will automatically renew at then-current rate unless cancelled. Terms apply. 1 per account. Claim by 5/31/2022. Redeem by 6/30/2022.
**Marvel Insider is open to U.S. residents 18+ only. Offer valid for new Xbox Game Pass members only. Account registration required. Credit card required. Limit 1 per person/account. Available in USA. Reward available until 5/31/22. Code valid until 6/30/22. Additional terms apply.