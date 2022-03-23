Exclusive Offer: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members Can Enjoy Three Months Free of Marvel Unlimited

Want to have an app of 29,000+ Marvel comics at your fingertips, plus instant access to over 100 high-quality games including Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

As of March 22, Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s premiere digital comics subscription service, will be the latest available perk on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a redeem offer for three free months available to Game Pass Ultimate members*! Marvel Unlimited’s award-winning, all-you-can-read app and web library offers its members complete comic runs and events spanning 80 years of Marvel history, with new comics added weekly as early as three months after they’re in stores. App readers also enjoy the Infinity Comics lineup, an exclusive slate of vertical comics by top creators that are designed for easy reading on phone and tablet. With endless starting points and an ever-expanding catalog, Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for any fan looking to dive deeper into the world of comics.

Members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can claim their three free months of Marvel Unlimited through the Xbox Perks Gallery on an Xbox console, the Xbox app for PC, or Xbox Game Pass mobile app. The offer is only available to fans who are not current or former subscribers of Marvel Unlimited, and needs to be redeemed by May 31!