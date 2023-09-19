The Thunderbolts Target the Marvel Universe's Greatest Evils in Josemaria Casanovas' Connecting Cover

Bucky Barnes has a hit list of the world’s most corrupt villains and this December, he’ll assemble the deadliest assassins, spies, and black ops agents in the Marvel Universe to take them down one by one in THUNDERBOLTS!

Announced back in July, THUNDERBOLTS is a new series written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and drawn by artist Geraldo Borges, where Kelly and Jackson will continue their explosive transformation of Bucky into the Revolution! Armed with a century’s worth of dark secrets, Bucky and the ever-mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine will lead a new team of Thunderbolts dedicated to eliminating the greatest threats on Earth.

Fans can get a first look at the high-stakes missions in store in acclaimed artist Josemaria Casanovas’ connecting variant covers! Adorning THUNDERBOLTS #1-4, this show-stopping piece spotlights Bucky and Contessa’s recruits including Black Widow, Sharon Carter AKA Destroyer, White Widow, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, and Shang-Chi. Witness them in action as they deliver justice like lightning to a who’s who of Marvel’s most legendary villains: Kingpin, American Kaiju, and even Doctor Doom—all with the ultimate goal of ending the Red Skull for good!

“Alongside our old friend Geraldo Borges, we're taking this opportunity to tell a very different kind of team book,” Kelly and Lanzing said. “This is a whole new era for the Thunderbolts and it starts with a four-part espionage epic, an ever-shifting cast and a single overarching goal: to tear down a century of Nazi evil with justice like lightning."