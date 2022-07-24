The Thunderbolts: A Super Team Unlike Any Other

Zemo’s plan worked – for a little while, at least. After saving Franklin Richards’ life, city officials allowed the Thunderbolts to move into Four Freedoms Plaza. They were gifted a Thunderjet bought with public funds and donations. As they defeated supervillains like the Enclave and a new Masters of Evil team (a slight they took personally), their popularity skyrocketed, and they became New York City’s most beloved heroes in the absence of both the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

However, over time, Zemo’s charade became a little too effective. As it turned out, some members of the Thunderbolts actually preferred being heroes. Gold, Jenkins, and Josten embraced their new heroic roles wholeheartedly. This change of heart was encouraged by Sofen, who believed Zemo’s goals for conquest were shortsighted in comparison to a longtime con filled with smaller, illicit gains and sought to undermine him. The addition of teenage super hero Jolt (Helen Takahama) to the team further solidified their trend towards true heroism, as the rest of the group was forced to keep up their disguises in private as well as in public.

Once Zemo had access to all the information and money he wanted, he turned on the Thunderbolts. He revealed their true identities to the public, blew up their base at Four Freedoms Plaza, and forced them to flee – leaving Takahama behind in the process. He convinced the others to continue following him on two principles: that the public would never trust them again, and that the criminal underworld would never forgive them for their transgressions against them.