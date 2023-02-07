Comics
Published February 7, 2023
The Timeline of Kang in the Comics
See where—and when—Kang and his variants have conquered time and space.
PIVOTAL KANG READING
- First Appearance as Pharaoh Rama-Tut: FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #19
- First Appearance as Kang the Conqueror: AVENGERS (1963) #8
- Immortus’ Major Bid for Power: AVENGERS FOREVER (1998) #1
- Meet the Council of Kangs: AVENGERS (1963) #267
- Marcus Kang and the “Kang Dynasty”: AVENGERS (1998) #41
- Who Is Iron Lad?: YOUNG AVENGERS (2005) #1
- Kamala Kang Mash-Up: INFINITY WARS: INFINITY WARPS (2018) #2
- Kang the Elder Versus the Younger: KANG THE CONQUEROR (2021) #1
