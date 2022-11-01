Tony Stark Armors up for His Next Era in All-New 'Invincible Iron Man' #1 Covers
Check out all the covers for next month’s Invincible Iron Man #1, the start of Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri’s new run!
Just in time for the character’s 60th anniversary, writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri will launch a brand-new ongoing Iron Man comic series in December! INVINICIBLE IRON MAN will put the Armored Avenger’s high-flying abilities, genius intellect, and business savvy to the ultimate test when he experiences a devastating defeat at the hands of a villain that’s been making big waves throughout the Marvel Universe. While his identity is being kept under wraps for now, readers can be assured that Tony Stark has met his match! Tony will need to think fast and make some surprising moves in the months ahead to get back on his feet, including new bonds with surprising allies that will redefine the way Iron Man operates as a hero.
To mark this new era, some of Marvel’s top artists have turned out stunning variant covers for the debut issue! In addition to depicting Tony at his very best in stunning pinups, fans can also check out covers that celebrate his legacy including Ivan Tao’s cover starring Ironheart, the breakout young hero who’s set to play a major role throughout the new run! And feast your eyes on legendary Iron Man artist Bob Layton’s epic connecting covers! The showstopping piece by one of the character’s most definitive creator’s showcases the various armors Tony has donned throughout his 60-year history!
"I think it's safe to say that there has not been a reckoning for some of the secrets that Howard Stark had. And so very much, it is a family drama, even though Howard is gone. [Jonathan] Hickman left a lot of gifts behind. [Christopher] Cantwell is leaving a lot of gifts behind. And the gift that I intend to bring to Tony as a forever gift, hopefully, and obviously future creators and future editors will get to decide this, is whether or not this new Iron Man villain that's coming along is going to be a forever gift. I certainly intend it to be,” Duggan told IGN in a recent interview.
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #1
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JUAN FRIGERI & BRYAN VALENZA
Cover by KAEL NGU
Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO & MARCIO MENYZ
Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ & MARTE GRACIA
Connecting Cover by BOB LAYTON & PAUL MOUNTS
Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & FRANK D’ARMATA
X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY
Variant Cover by IVAN TAO
Virgin Variant Cover by IVAN TAO
Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO
On Sale 12/14
Check out the covers now, including the full Layton connecting cover that will grace the first eight issues of the series! And stay tuned later this week for the premiere of the INVINCIBLE IRON MAN trailer!
