A Universe, Created Anew in 'Ultimate Invasion' #1

Next month, readers will witness a transformation of Marvel characters and storytelling that could only come from two of the industry’s greatest visionaries, writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Bryan Hitch, in ULTIMATE INVASION #1.

The start of a redefining four-issue saga, ULTIMATE INVASION #1 will see the heroes of the Marvel Universe clash with one of the few survivors of the Ultimate Universe (which met its doom in 2015’s SECRET WARS), a confrontation that ends with the promise of something all-new and vastly different than anything that’s come before.

Fans can get their first look into this revolutionary new project this Saturday in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1. With a print run of nearly 500,000 copies, this issue will showcase a dramatic scene from ULTIMATE INVASION #1 where the Maker presents Miles Morales with an offer he may not be able to refuse, while the reunited Illuminati desperately tries to shut down the Maker’s attempt to reshape the Marvel Universe.

In the coming weeks, readers will behold a glimpse into this breathtaking new world and get reintroduced to new versions of familiar characters in a thrilling trailer. In addition, a limited number of retailers can participate in a virtual press conference taking place within the next few weeks, where they’ll have a rare opportunity to learn about the overall development and impact of the series directly from the creators themselves, Hickman and Hitch. Details will be provided shortly in the Marvel Mailer.

“[Revisiting the idea of Ultimate Comics] couldn’t be replicating or revisiting what Bryan did in the original ULTIMATES— creating a streamlined, modernized version that would eventually become the spine of the MCU. And it certainly couldn’t be what I did, which was a final chapter of a pre-existing universe,” Hickman explained to Entertainment Weekly.

"We also thought the very idea of Ultimate Comics needed to be inverted from what the original universe was — we wanted this to be something that could really only exist in the comic space: a new way of thinking about, and enjoying, a new version of the Marvel Universe. I’m pretty happy to say that it feels like we’ve accomplished those things and we’re very excited for everyone to get to read it.”