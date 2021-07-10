How to Celebrate Ultraman Day

Following this soaring debut, the Ultraman saga continued earlier this year THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN. The all-star team behind THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN, writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom and artist Francesco Manna, return to continue to explore the fascinating Ultraman mythos.

The new installment picks up after the epic conclusion of THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN. Ultraman narrowly averted a catastrophe decades in the making. The world was saved — but, also, forever changed. Now… come the consequences. Much of the populace regard their defenders with suspicion. Enemies hide in plain sight, and even those closest to Shin Hayata don’t necessarily trust the Giant of Light. But at last, a long-thought-lost comrade has mysteriously returned! The RISE is over. The training wheels are off, and the stakes have never been higher. THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN begin here!

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #4 just hit stands earlier this week!

Tune into the day-long 'ULTRAMAN DAY: ULTRATHON'

In celebration of the 55th anniversary of the landmark series, TokuSHOUTsu and Shout! Factory TV proudly present a full-day streaming event entitled Ultraman Day Ultrathon! The marathon — featuring 19 episodes that span 55 years of the Ultraman series — culminating in the U.S. streaming premiere of Ultraman Zero: The Revenge of Belial.

Tune in on TokuShoutsu.com!

JOIN IN ON THE 'ULTRAMAN CONNECTION LIVE: ULTRAMAN DAY'

Ultraman Connection Live: Ultraman Day is an online event to celebrate the Ultraman series’ 55th anniversary, and the launch of the brand-new show Ultraman Trigger: New Generation Tiga.

The event will feature an ultra-rare reunion of three key stars from the original Ultraman show: Susumu Kurobe who played the show’s legendary protagonist Shin Hayata, Hiroko Sakurai who played the SSSP member Akiko Fuji, and Bin Furuya, the original suit actor for Ultraman. This is the first time international fans will get to see the trio together in a live event and is sure to feature an exciting look behind the making of the original show! The talk will be translated by Sean Nichols, the popular American star from Ultraman Max, and will be available worldwide outside of Japan and Mainland China.

Tickets are available here: https://www.ultramanconnection.com.